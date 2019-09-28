Rowland Earl Felt, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on 25 September 2019, 83, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls of causes incident to age. Rowland was born 3 August 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Walter Irvin Felt and Julia Mathilda Frei. He grew up in Idaho Falls and throughout his life was active in music, church, and Scouting, earning his Eagle Scout, Silver Explorer and Silver Beaver awards. Rowland was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings, including as Cub Master, his favorite. He attended the University of Idaho and Iowa State University, earning B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical Engineering. He worked at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington, where he helped develop chemical processing capacity in the nuclear field and became a leading expert on plutonium fires and process safety. He later returned to Idaho Falls where he worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and for the Department of Energy, where he ended his distinguished scientific career. Rowland married Judith Margaret Lankard 26 November 1966, in Garden Grove, California and they were sealed 30 November 1966, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They raised four boys and one daughter and later divorced. Rowland married Suzanne Mary Peel 12 February 2005, in the Jordan River Utah Temple. Rowland was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Irvin Felt and Julia Mathilda Frei, his brother Howard John Felt, and sister-in-law Carol Peterson Felt. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Peel Felt of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Dorothy (Ralph) Conway of Kailua, HI; brother Gene Felt of Tooele, UT; son Scott (Alison) Felt of Tucson, AZ; son Brian (Jennifer) Felt of Rexburg, ID; son Keith (Amy) Felt of Woodinville, WA; son David (Laura) Felt of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Emily (Brian) Adams of Silver Spring, MD; stepdaughter Debra (Douglas) Merrill of Idaho Falls, ID; stepson Samuel (Cali) Robison of Idaho Falls, ID, and 23 grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Lincoln Court for their caring concern and assistance rendered to Rowland during his stay there. Funeral services will be held at 12 (noon), Monday, 30 September 2019, at Idaho Falls 19th Ward, 3370 North 5th West, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Duane Allen officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 -7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will at Grant Central Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Rowland 8/3/1936 - 9/25/2019Earl Felt