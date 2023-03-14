Greg Fennern, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully March 11, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Greg was born October 5, 1961, in San Diego, California, to James and Delores Fennern. He grew up in California and eventually moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He actively participated in the high school rodeo and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the National Guard. He worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for 25 years. He also worked for Ultimate Steel Erection, Smith Chevrolet, and Melaleuca. On June 17, 1991, he married Lynda Halstead of Idaho Falls. Greg and Lynda made their home in Idaho Falls, they had one daughter, Kaylee, and one stepdaughter, Allyson. They were later divorced. He loved the outdoors and regularly went fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved bowling, golfing, dancing, and rodeo. He always wanted to go on adventures. He loved watching NASCAR and attended the races in Las Vegas, Nevada, several times. Once he set his mind to something, he didn't stop until he achieved it. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need or farm friends during harvest. He was known for making people laugh with his fun personality. Greg is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Fennern of Idaho Falls, ID; grandson, Beckham Melanese of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lanette Sumrall of Vicksburg, MS; brother, Steve Fennern of Salt Lake City, UT; numerous nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Delores Fennern, and sister, Glenda Empey. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 25, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, ID, 83406. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Greg 10/5/1961 - 3/11/2023Fennern
