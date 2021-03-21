Agnes Constance Lindenmayer Ferguson "Aggie," age 84, passed away on March 15, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Aggie was born on October 10, 1936, to Anna Wilhelmina Guderjohn and Christian Hans Lindenmayer in Idaho Falls. She was the youngest of three children. A half-brother, Paul Lindenmayer, was captured during World War II in Corregidor. He survived the Bataan Death March and was interned in a Japanese POW camp where he paid the ultimate price. Aggie attended school in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1954. She had many fond memories of working at the Paramount Theater during high school. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for Slusser Wholesale. The following year she was introduced to her brother's high school friend, Bill Ferguson. They made a very handsome couple. After meeting Aggie, Bill shelved his plans to return to school at ISU and they were married in April 1955. In 1956 their first son, Chris, was born. A second son, Tim, was born in 1957, and Susan was born in 1960. Bill and Aggie celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April 2020. As the children grew, Aggie returned to work, working as a secretary for various employers, eventually working at and retiring from EG&G. She actively attended St. John Lutheran Church where she served as a volunteer creating braille bibles for the blind. She loved attending church and spending time with her many lifelong friends there. She was very proud of her German Lutheran heritage. She is survived by her children, Christian Ferguson (Shannon), Pleasant View, Utah; Timothy Ferguson (Margrita), American Falls, Idaho; and Susan Beaty (Marvin), Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, by only three weeks. She was also preceded in death by both parents; siblings, Paul Lindenmayer, Phyllis Mackaoui, and Fred Lindenmayer; and a granddaughter, April Arave. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Due to covid a small gathering will be held for family members only. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Agnes 10/10/1936 - 3/15/2021Constance Ferguson
