Ernest W. "Bill" Ferguson, Jr., 88, passed away on February 20, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bill was born on May 17, 1932, to Nellie Mae Campbell and Ernest William Ferguson, Sr., in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in the Ririe-Shelton area where his grandparents, Albert William Ferguson and Edith Cleverley, had a family farm. He later moved with his parents to the "big city" of Idaho Falls where he attended school, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1950. Following high school, Bill joined the Air Force, serving as an aircraft engine mechanic in Iceland. After his discharge from the Air Force, Bill met Agnes "Aggie" Lindenmayer, the beautiful younger sister of his high school friend, Fritz, and he was smitten. They were married in April of 1955 and were later blessed with two sons and a daughter. In his early career, Bill worked in sales for Bombardier and Honda, selling snowmobiles and motorcycles. He later had a very successful career as a real estate agent and broker. He also developed the Eastview Subdivision on the corner of 1st Street and Hitt Road in Idaho Falls in partnership with his father. Bill had a love for motorcycles that was lifelong; he was an avid motorcycle rider. The family took many trips with friends that involved camping, motorcycle rides, and racing motocross. Bill had one of the first Honda motorcycle dealerships in the state of Idaho. He spent many hours in the garage putting his mechanic skills acquired in the Air Force to good use rebuilding old bikes, and he continued taking road trips with his friends into his 80s. Bill had a very gregarious personality and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Aggie; his children, Christian (Shannon) of Pleasant View, Utah, Timothy (Margarita) of American Falls, Idaho, and Susan (Marvin) Beaty of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron; and his granddaughter, April Arave. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a small gathering will be held for family members only. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ernest "Bill" 5/17/1932 - 2/20/2021Ferguson
