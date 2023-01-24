Gerald Raymond Ferguson, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 15, 2023. Gerald was born May 29, 1935, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Raymond Ferguson and Verla Lenora Heyrend Ferguson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On November 12, 1953, he married Helen JoAnn Depue in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Gerald and Helen made their home in Idaho Falls, where Gerald was self-employed with Ferguson & Sons Construction and later drove truck with wife Helen for 26 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved outdoor activities! He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, and sharing all of the joy with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald is survived by his loving daughter, Debbie (Rodney) Wagner of Meridian, ID; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen JoAnn Ferguson, sons, Jerry, Jay, Jimmy, Danny, and John, brother, Marlin Ferguson, father, James Raymond Ferguson, and mother Verla Lenore Ferguson. Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Coltman Ward, 12449 North 5th East, with Bishop Jay Schwieder officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gerald 5/29/1935 - 1/15/2023Raymond Ferguson
