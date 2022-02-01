H. Kay Ferguson, 76 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kay was born April 3, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Keith James Ferguson and Rena Beth Storer Ferguson. He was raised and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, graduating from Ririe High School. He continued his education at Idaho state university school of technology in Pocatello Idaho, earning a bachelor's degree in applied science. On December 29, 1966, he married the love of his life Marilyn Lee Eddie in Clark, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 1 son, David Jay, and 2 daughters Teresa Lee and Camille Marie. Kay worked as a Heliarc welder for Idaho Steel Products in Idaho Falls. He retired after 43 years of service. He was part of the Hall of Famers there at Idaho Steel. Some say he was a legend. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many callings in the church, but was most proud of being called as Bishop of the 48th ward at BYU Idaho College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing with his friends and family. Kay loved to garden and was a lover of all things outdoors. Dad loved life and was eager to serve others in any capacity. Kay is survived by his sweetheart, Marilyn Ferguson of Rigby, Idaho; son, David (Julie) Ferguson of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Teresa (John) Hamilton of Rexburg, Idaho; Camille (Shawn) Johnston of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Linda (Danny) Ensign of Goodyear, Arizona; brothers, Max (Jeanette) Ferguson of Ogden, Utah, Gary (Karen) Ferguson of Ririe, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E., Ririe, ID 83443. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Friday; both at the church. Interment will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery following the funeral services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com H. 4/3/1945 - 1/28/2022Kay Ferguson