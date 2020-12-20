Helen Myatt Ferguson, age 95, a resident of Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls, Virginia, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born in Missouri and raised in Hickory Grove, South Carolina. An outstanding student, she graduated from high school at age 16 and Northwestern University at age 20. She married Herbert H. Ferguson in 1946 and the couple moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was employed with the Atomic Energy Commission, and where they lived for 20 years. She earned her Master's Degree from Idaho State University and was very active in her community. She served as State President of the American Association of University Women and also belonged to the DAR. When the Fergusons relocated to Virginia, she earned her Ph.D. at age 55 from the University of Maryland in English literature. She was an avid traveler, devoted, fun-loving mother and grandmother, who was a life-long learner until her final days. She leaves three daughters: Meredith (Edwin) Chen of Bethesda MD, Elizabeth (James) Burke of Windsor, CT, and Amanda (Norm) Whitney of Lancaster, NH; three grandsons: Jonathan, Benjamin and Matthew and five great grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred with her husband of 51 years in Rose Hill Cemetery in York, South Carolina at a later date. Helen 2/13/1925 - 12/9/2020Myatt Ferguson
