Helen JoAnn Ferguson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 15, 2021, at her home. Helen was born May 18, 1939, in Fremont, NE, to Ernie LeRoy DePue and Carrie Ella Knudsen DePue. She grew up and attended schools in Nebraska, until the age of 10, when they moved to Idaho Falls. She attended O.E. Bell Junior High School. She married Gerald Raymond Ferguson in Idaho Falls, ID; they spent 67 years together. Helen and Gerald made their home in Idaho Falls, where Helen worked for a truck driving company. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She ran the Eastern Idaho Fair for many years in the 80's. She enjoyed motorcycling, being outdoors snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, and camping. She was a hard worker. She loved spending time with her family and doing missionary work when she was out on the road traveling with her husband. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Raymond Ferguson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Debra (Rod) Wagner of Meridian, ID; 17 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Carrie DePue; sons, Jerry Ferguson, Jay Ferguson, Jimmy Ferguson, Danny Ferguson, and John Ferguson; brothers, Ernie DePue and Bud DePue; and sister, Ethel DePue Seward. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with 1st Counselor Jay Sweeder officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 5/18/1939 - 2/15/2021JoAnn Ferguson
+1
