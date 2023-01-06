L. Deone Ferguson, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2023, at her home. Deone was born March 1, 1927, in Iona, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon and Osgood, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On December 26, 1948, she married Wayne Anderson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wayne passed away on September 9, 1986. Deone married Keith James Ferguson on September 1, 1989, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Keith passed away in 2019. Deone worked many years in the school cafeterias for School District 91. Deone was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She loved to travel. Deone is survived by her loving sons, Steven (Rosemarie) Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID, Terry Anderson (Jeanet, deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID, and Rodney (Marilyn) Anderson of South Jordan, UT; step childen, Linda (Danny, deceased) Ensign, Max (Jeanett) Ferguson, Gary (Karen) Ferguson, Marilyn (Kay, deceased) Ferguson and their children and grandchildren; brother, Gary (Evelyn) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and brothers, Kay Jenkins, Jack Jenkins, and Larry Jenkins. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishopric Counselor Dan Allen officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. L. Deone 3/1/1927 - 1/2/2023Anderson Ferguson
