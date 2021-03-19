Ferrill Jerry Dean Ferrill Jerry Dean Ferrill, 60, of Blackfoot Idaho, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Jerry was born September 9, 1960 in Martinez, California to Virginia Mae Ferrill and Jerry J Ferrill. He is the youngest of 5. He grew up wrestling an playing baseball but had a love for every sport. He then became a father an enjoyed coaching his sons little league and loved seeing his children's accomplishments. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and was always up for a new adventure. Jerry spent most his adult life working construction as an Asphalt Foreman, becoming an accomplished Sales man at Imperial Asphalt later in his career. He is survived by his Mother Virginia Mae Ferrill, Wife Phyllis Lorraine Gray, Daughter Kassandra Mae Welch (Kyle Welch) and his newest grandchild, Son Jerald Dean Ferrill (Tracy Ferrill) and granddaughter Mckenley Ferrill, son Richard (Amy) Deisenroth, grandkids Theron, Faith, Caroline, step daughter Heather Deisenroth, with four more grandchildren. Brother Daniel Ferrill, Sisters Debra Cruse (Gary Cruse) Janet Penny, 8 Grandchildren in total. He is preceded in death by his Father Jerry J Ferrill and sister Linda Mae Garcia. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.