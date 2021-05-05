Nellie Wauneva Feudner, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away at the age of 91, on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living. Nellie was born March 26, 1930 in the county of Osborne, KS, to Joseph Hyrum Hall and Dora Belle Slason Hall. She was one of ten children. She spent her early years having survived the Great Depression with her family needing to move to Colorado, then Arizona, then eventually migrating to the San Jose area in California. She graduated from San Jose High School in 1948. As a young woman, she was employed as a mother's helper, which in turn inspired her only true occupational desires of being a wife and mother. In 1954 she married Wesley Culbertson. They had four children together, James, Fredrick "Rick", Kimberly and Darla. Later she married Gilbert Feudner and their household grew with two more children, Wesley and Lanay. Moving to Idaho in 1968, she discovered a love of mountains and the glory of Gods beautiful world. She especially loved to go camping with her husband and children at Red Fish Lake in Central Idaho. She had a love for fashion and being well dressed, with a particular obsession with hats and shoes. She was an accomplished seamstress and burning the midnight oil finishing many a project. She loved a good card game. Nellie had a passion for her children and family. She never forgot a birthday and made sure she sent a birthday card when due. She adored her kids and grandkids, never missing an opportunity to brag about them. She was a fabulous cook and homemaker, always making homemade meals, canning and preserving, and gardening. Her oatmeal chocolate chip cookies were legendary among friends and family. She touched many lives in her community with her generosity and passion for life. She impacted many with her involvement with Al-Anon, serving as a deacon for the First Presbyterian church of Idaho Falls, volunteering as the secretary for the local food bank, and being a member of the Christian Women's Club. Nellie's steadfast faith in her Lord Jesus Christ was inspirational to those who knew her. Surviving her are her children Wesley W., James W., Fredrick D., Kimberly Arendts, Lanay Brennen, and Darla Hackman. Nellie will be laid to rest at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service is to follow this Summer 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nellie 3/26/1930 - 5/2/2021W. Feudner
