Larry Ellis Field passed away the morning of Monday, November 5, 2018 at age 82. He was surrounded by his wife, Joan, and their five children; Kathy, Colleen, SuzAnn, Stacey and Bruce. Larry was born October 10, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ellis Joseph Field and Alice Sophia Poulsen Field. He was raised in Grant, Idaho; the oldest of three children. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1954 then farmed and drove truck. He was interview by Harold B. Lee, then called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving in The Great Lakes Mission from 1956 - 1958. On March 18, 1960 he married Lela Joan Barnes in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Grant where they raised their children. Larry loved farming and ranching and took great pride in his crops. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Lela Joan Field, of Rigby, daughters; Kathy Jo (Tom) Hollaway of Boise, Colleen Chapman, of Idaho Falls, SuzAnn (Mike) Patchett of Rigby, sons; Stacey Larry Field, of Rigby, Bruce Ellis (Marci) Field of Middleton, Idaho, sister; ReNae Alice (Gene) French of Grant, brother; Blaine Jospeh (Noreen) Field, of Logan, Utah, 15 grandchildren; Amber, Kyle, McKenzie, Monika, Aleisha, Carlie, Christopher, Amanda, Brandon, Andrew, Tyson, Callie, Heather, Luke, Megan, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Alice Field. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018, 11 a.m., at the Grant LDS Chapel, 3431 East 100 North, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Friday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services Saturday, at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Larry 10/10/1936 - 11/5/2018Field