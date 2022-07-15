Don Ray Fielding, 85, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, July 11, 2022, at home in St. George, Utah. Don and his twin brother, Ronald, were born December 13, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their parents were Roy Edmond Fielding and Ethel Marvel Soelberg. When Don and Ronald were three years old, their mother, Ethel, passed away. Roy then married Nina Frances Robinson who mothered these boys and their siblings. One of fourteen children, Don spent his childhood much as any boy would. As he grew in stature, Don learned the value of hard work, participated in high school sports earning many letters, achieved the rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts of America, and completed a degree in Accounting at Utah State University. Which he used in many of his business endeavors and to obtain his C.P.A. license. On March 21, 1960, he married Norma Nelson Andrus in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With his sweetheart, Don was blessed with ten children. Throughout his life, Don worked hard to provide for his family often finding additional business ventures to supplement his income. This family impacted many as they lived in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona through the years. A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Don was an active member of the church. He willingly accepted opportunities to serve and worked to magnify those callings. In 2008, Don and Norma accepted a call to serve in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission and spent their entire assignment in Pahrump, Nevada. Don cherished his memories of that time. Throughout his life he sought opportunities to serve as the Savior did, both within the communities they lived but also among his family and many friends. His example of faith and diligence is one his posterity will always remember. Thank you, Dad. Survivors include his children: Debbie (Landon) Shakespeare, Donna (Vaughn) Hopkins, David (Randi) Fielding, Doug (Trina) Fielding, Daniel (Fatima) Fielding, Darin (Brandi) Fielding, Duane (Robin) Fielding, Darwin (Lisa) Fielding, Dale (Christie) Fielding, and Darla (Ian) Rex. Siblings: Ronald K. (Eloise) Fielding, Elaine (Steven) Finlinson, Phyllis Wade, Nadine Faile, Ilene (Clair) Palmer, and sister-in-law Linda Fielding. 43 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, son-in-law, David Lefler, and siblings; Reva and Alan Thomas, Mildred and Daryl Peterson, Delwin and Marilyn Fielding, Shirley and Joseph Coffey, Marjorie Fielding, Jay and Joan Fielding, Steven Fielding, Gary Wade, and Mark Fielding. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the St. George East Stake Center. A viewing will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by the funeral at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery next to his sweetheart, Norma. Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home, St. George of Southern Utah, 986-9100. The family would like to thank Michelle, Sarah, Kathy, Courtney, Charity, and the rest of the Zion's Way Hospice & Home Health staff for their kind and gentle care of Dad. Don 12/13/1936 - 7/11/2022Ray Fielding