Cecelia Moser Fife returned to her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2023. Cecelia was born January 14, 1940 in Freedom, Wyoming to Erwin Hanson Moser and Dorothy Lovina Hepworth. She had one older brother, Cloyd, whom she adored. Cecelia attended schools in Freedom and Afton, Wyoming. She was extremely bright and participated in drama, pep club, journalism, debate, and music. She attended college at USU, BYU, and the University of Wyoming. She studied education and taught school in Wyoming and Idaho. She taught for almost forty years - thirty years at Bonneville High School. She treasured her vocation, students, and colleagues. Many of her favorite stories were of her students' challenges and triumphs. Cecelia overcame many challenges in her life but her two greatest hurdles were heart surgery when she was twenty-one and a car accident that left her in a coma for a month when she was twenty-four. She was a tremendous example of overcoming the impossible. She would often say that there was no such word as "can't". This determined nature helped her achieve one of her greatest triumphs: earning her master's degree. In February of 1969, Cecelia married Aaron Junior Fife. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. Over the next six years, they welcomed three children into their home: Melody, Michael, and Lori. They lived on a farm north of Rigby where they raised livestock and a huge garden that they canned every summer. While raising their family, Cecelia taught high school. She always said that although teaching was her vocation, being a mother was her passion. Everywhere she went, she took her three kids along. Cecelia's hobbies included reading, gardening (especially flowers), caring for pets, spoiling grandchildren, visiting friends, and traveling. Her family treasures her beautiful smile, incredible work ethic, love for learning, and wonderful sense of humor. Cecelia was kind and would give anything to help her family. Cecelia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and made no bones about the fact that she knew and loved her Savior. She loved to serve and had a keen mind for learning and teaching the gospel. Cecelia is survived by the following family members: her three children Melody Averett of Santa Clara, Utah; Michael (Mandy) Fife of Nampa, Idaho; Lori (Deron) Ricks of Rigby, Idaho; her twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron Fife; her bonus children Sharon, Alan, and Brett; her brother Cloyd and his wife Glenda; and her parents Lovina and Erwin. Cecelia's funeral service will be held at the Rigby Stake Center located at 258 West 1st North in Rigby on March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at the Stake Center, Wednesday evening, from 6:30-8:30 and Thursday morning from 9:00-10:15. Cecelia will be interred at Fielding Memorial Cemetery following the service. Thank you to the many health care workers who helped Cecelia in her journey. She was so grateful for their skill and care. Broadcast of the service can be found at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Cecelia 1/14/1940 - 3/5/2023Moser Fife
