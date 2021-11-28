Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend Charles Bowring Fife graduated from mortality to eternity at the age of eighty on November 26, 2021, from complications arising from a stroke. Chuk was born on June 5, 1941, to Edith Winifred Bowring and Basil Charles Fife in Brigham City, Utah. He married his eternal companion JoAnn Roper on December 20, 1963, in the Manti Temple and they celebrated fifty eight anniversaries. Their family included five children; Sharla Ann, Anthony Wynn, Charles Jason, Crista Ann, and Lori Ann. They were also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who love their Gramps. Chuk graduated from Weber State College with a bachelor's degree in biology and worked in various professions throughout his career. Regardless of his current profession he excelled and made many friends along the way. He was often found chatting and sharing stories of his optimistic life. Chuk served in various callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ranging from Bishop at BYU-Idaho to Second Counselor in the Apia, Samoa Temple. His love for the Samoan people showed as he spoke fondly of his eight years of service in the islands. He loved sharing his testimony of his Savior with everyone he knew. His passion for making connections with others brought him great joy. He has touched the lives of many family members, friends and associates. He will be missed and remembered fondly. MIZPAH, Happy Day! Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at The Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 E. 49th S., of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Ammon. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd. and Wednesday from 9-9:20 a.m. at the church. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Brigham City, Utah, Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Chuk 6/5/1941 - 11/26/2021Fife