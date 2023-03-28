We are pleased to announce that our father, Kent Louis Fife, has finally overcome his lifelong addiction to Dr Pepper and has been clean since March 25th, 2023. Unfortunately, it had to come at the hands of the cancer that he fought valiantly against for the past two years. Kent was unleashed upon the world on July 6th, 1951 in Provo, Utah, and it has not been the same since. He grew up in Utah and Colorado, the smartest and most attractive of all his siblings, at least according to him, and we were assured by our sources that he did indeed grow up in a loving and happy home in spite of how he turned out. At the age of fifteen, he discovered girls, to the detriment of his academic studies, and enjoyed a healthy dating life throughout his teenage years until he was called to serve as a missionary in the Northern States Mission. After serving for two years, he attended Ricks College where he was snagged by our mother, Susan Lynn Fisher, and they were married on August 8th, 1975. He then proceeded to sire seven children and raise them to the best of his ability using a combination of tactics that we believe were taught to him by a drill sergeant and a hippie. We place the blame for all of our quirks and strange behaviors firmly on his shoulders and are eternally grateful for them. Unfortunately, Kent's marriage to our mother was unable to survive the wild 90's, and they divorced in 1998. Kent, always a popular man with the ladies, soon remarried to Carolyn Loisate, and they lived together in marital bliss until her untimely passing in 2004. Undeterred, he then waded into the dating pool where he nearly drowned. He was married to Pamela Roundy for a time, but their marriage failed, and he finally found and married a saint named Diane Leggett in 2013. They stayed together, madly in love, until the end. Kent was a man with a wild imagination and exceptional musical talent which he happily shared throughout his life as he performed in various musical theater performances and countless choirs both as a singer as well as a director. He was a member of the American Festival Chorus and was a huge fan of BYU football, both of which he loved with equal vigor. He served for many years as a leader in the Boy Scouts, forcing countless boys to be better men in spite of their protests, and was awarded the District Award of Merit in the process. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent as much time as possible immersed in his duties as a temple worker at the Ogden, Utah temple. He served there for the past six and one-half years where he made many friends (and no enemies that we are aware of). Kent was a jack of all trades and a master of one or two, working as an accountant, house flipper, security system installer, stock market investor, and perhaps his favorite, donut shop entrepreneur. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, his seven children Melanie (Erik) Beck, Brandon (Harmony) Fife, Melissa Fife, Aaron (Phylicia) Fife, Derek (Deja) Fife, Brittany (Jacob) Brugger, and Shaelyn (Jon) Lignell, 26 1/2 grandchildren, his three sisters Margene, Cindy, and Tammy, and one brother, Lynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Ruby, his wife Carolyn, and one brother, Dwayne. We assume he is currently telling them outrageous lies about his life that we will have to clear up when we get to the other side. We love you, Dad! A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 28th from 6-8 PM at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. A separate viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 29th at the LDS Church in Harrisville, Utah at 480 W 2000 N from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 30th at the LDS Church in Harrisville, Utah, with a viewing prior from at 9-9:45 AM. The family will meet at 4 PM on the same day at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho for a graveside service. We ask that any flowers be delivered to Hawker Funeral Home before the Tuesday night viewing or to the Harrisville LDS Church between 4-5:30 PM before the Wednesday viewing. Any cash donations will be placed into the Kent Fife Memorial Burrito Fund to support his surviving children's and grandchildren's poor eating habits. Kent 7/6/1951 - 3/25/2023Louis Fife
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.