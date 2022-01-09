Our loving son, brother, husband, and dad Randy D Fife, 39, passed away on December 28th, 2021. He was born April 29, 1982 in Rexburg, Idaho and grew up on a farm in Menan, Idaho with three brothers and a sister. They grew up with motorcycles and snow machines. He lived in Rigby and went to school in both Menan and Rigby and to Ben Franklin Academy. He learned to repair large equipment like backhoes, loaders and trucks. He married Angela Dawn Briscoe, on October 14, 2000. Over the next couple of years he and Angie were blessed with two children, David Douglas Fife, and Marissa Dawn Fife. Randy was a hard worker. Some of the jobs he held in his lifetime were with H&K Contractors, Depatco, and SJS Trucking. He worked with his bothers and dad in the family excavating business, Fife & Sons. He was foreman of the new Fife Paving branch of the business when he passed. Randy loved inventing things and was a great mechanic. He was surround by his wife of 21 years, his son David, and daughter Marissa. He had a great sense of humor that entertained all he knew him. He was happiest when he was helping others. He gave more of himself than to himself. Randy is survived by his wife Angela Fife, David Fife, and Marissa Fife of Menan, his parents Darwin Wayne and Nikki Jean Fife of Menan, brothers Christopher Lynn Fife of Rigby, Daniel L (Devri) of Ammon, Cody Wayne Fife of Idaho Falls, grandparents Merlin and Jeannie Stoddard of Lorenzo, Darwin and Marylyn Fife of Island Park. He was preceded in death by his sister Whitney Ann Fife Holm, and his grandmother Norma Ann Shivers Fife Strupp. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan 1st Ward Chapel on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The family will visit with friends on Monday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. both at the church. Burial will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. The family asks that you were a mask while in attendance at the service. Randell 4/29/1982 - 12/28/2021D Fife