Ken was born in Anaconda, Montana, to Peter and Mary McGinn Finnegan and was one of eleven children. During his younger years, the family split and he and several siblings were placed into the Twin Bridges Orphanage. After leaving the orphanage he spent some time with family in California. but his love for Montana drew him back. He was forever grateful to the Giems and Balkovetz families for the opportunity to return to Montana and work on their ranches. After graduation Ken joined the Navy and spent 4 years moving up the ranks in service to his country. He was a decorated Korean War Veteran and had many stories to tell about his time in the service. He returned to Montana where he met and married Patricia Ehlers in 1954. They proudly welcomed five children to their family: Marcia Finnegan, Kevin (Theresa) Finnegan, Kathy (Greg) Gibbs, Janie Finnegan Alt and Dennis Finnegan. He and Pat later divorced but they instilled in their family an immense love and many family traditions. Ken later worked for Mountain Bell and traveled for work in various states. During a trip to Idaho in 1988 he met Mary Gayle Jenkins. With their marriage came 3 bonus daughters: Debbie (Ron) Carstensen, Sandy (Jerry) Turmel and Michelle (Brian) Covert. He was an avid sports fan who definitely had his favorite teams. He liked many sports but during football season he would usually be found sporting Montana Grizzlies, Green Bay Packers or Notre Dame attire. As a proud Irishman, there was no holiday more important to him than St. Patrick's Day. For years Ken would begin growing his beard right after Thanksgiving and wouldn't shave until after he dressed up for St. Patrick's day. His green hat, beard, and suit are absolutely legendary. Friends, family and strangers alike will long remember seeing him decked out from head to toe in Kelly green. Those of us who were lucky enough to know and love him will always remember his love of life, his laugh, dimples and that great big smile. Rest high on that mountain until we see you on the other side. Ken is survived by his wife, Gayle, his children, 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, first wife, Pat and one granddaughter. Military service arrangements at the VA cemetery and a Celebration of Life at Red's Bar are tentatively scheduled for August 20, 2022 in Missoula, Montana. May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, And the rain fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of his hand. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kenneth 9/4/1929 - 5/27/2022Charles Finnegan
