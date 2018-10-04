Linda Firkins
Linda Jo Firkins, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away Oct. 1, 2018, in Idaho Falls surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Clarkston, Washington, to Leland Joseph Johnson and Mary Louisa Sawyer Johnson. She grew up and attended schools in Butte and later moved to Shelley, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. She also attended Eastern Idaho Technical College, where she received her associate degree.
In 1965, she married Ronnie Kenneth Butler in Shelley, Idaho. They were blessed with two children, Ronnie Ruland and Kandi Lee. They were later divorced. On Nov. 25, 1988, she married the love of her life, Elvin Lee Firkins, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on Feb. 17, 2005. Linda and Elvin made their home in Idaho Falls, where Linda worked as a secretary for the Idaho National Lab.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission at the bishop’s storehouse. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, volunteer work and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her loving son, Ronnie (Amy) Butler, of Island Park, Idaho; daughter, Kandi (Andy) Butler, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sisters: Marilyn Johnson, of Livermore, California; Terry Wilde, of Pocatello, Idaho; and Eleanor Leann Nygard, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Mary Lou Johnson; husband, Elvin Firkins; sister Cheryl Ann Hayes; brother, David Leland Johnson; and best friend, Jeanette Barnes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the Idaho Falls Willow Creek Ward, 6925 North 15th East, with Bishop Jason Hales officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
