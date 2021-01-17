Carol F. Fischer-Smith, 85, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away on January 10, 2021 in Cummings, GA after moving there in January of 2020. Carol was born on December 9th, 1935 to Henry & Lillian Mc Ilwaine in Harvey, IL. and graduated from Thornton High School in 1953. In 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Donald K. Fischer, on September 17th and they had three daughters, Kathey, Cindy and Barbara born in Illinois. In 1970, Carol and Don moved their young family to Idaho Falls, Idaho where they opened a Western Auto store in downtown Idaho Falls. The girls remembered thinking they were going to Iowa, but the car kept going another 2 more days until landing in Idaho. All of the family participated in the business for more than 8 years. When the girls went to college, Don and Carol sold the store. Don started working at the Site with EG&G/Lockheed and Carol started working at Inkley's Camera shop, where she discovered her love of photography. Don was discovering his love of nature. A match made in heaven. This led to many outdoor adventures; canoeing, cross country skiing, camping, hiking, and backpacking. Later, Carol worked at the Bon Marche where her love for fashion and event coordination led to orchestrating fashion shows. Carol loved to sew and taught her daughters to make home décor and their own clothing. Carol was kind, compassionate and genuinely interested in others. "She was definitely a social butterfly", one of her friends fondly recalls. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and the Town & Country Garden society. Don and Carol both retired in 1994. They purchased a motorhome and traveled to see the country, visit family, old friends, and made new ones. This was a grand time for the both of them. They continued to faithfully serve at St. Paul's Methodist Church through various local and foreign missions, as trustees, and Sunday school teachers until Don passed away in 2002. Carol especially enjoyed singing in the choir, performing with the bell choir, and as past-president of the UMW. Carol enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Idaho Falls. She loved hosting family and friends at her cabin in Island Park, ID. Carol was introduced to Fred Smith in 2007 through mutual friends and they were married in 2008. They traveled around the world for 3 years, seeing wonderful sites, including Carol's ancestral home of Scotland. After Fred passed in 2014, she loved to spend time with family and friends wherever they were. Carol is survived by her 3 daughters, Katherine Fischer, Idaho Falls, ID, Cynthia Fitzpatrick (Daniel), Dawsonville, GA and Barbara Estry (Daniel), Winter Park, FL, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by; her parents and her husbands, Don Fischer and Fred Smith. A life celebration will be held in Idaho Falls at a later date, TBA. "Anyone who would care to share in our Mother's passion for life, please consider donating to support this orphanage as she did. Thank You and God Bless" https://www.losangelitos.org/donate.html Carol 12/9/1935 - 1/10/2021F Fischer-Smith