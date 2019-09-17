William "Bill" H. Fischer of Victor, Idaho passed away September 8th, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 90. Bill was born in Leonia, New Jersey on December 17th, 1928 to Jacob & Elizabeth Armstrong Fischer. He married his sweetheart, A. Irene Fischer, on January 20th, 1951 and moved to Victor the summer of 1971. Irene proceeded him in death in August of last year. Bill served in the Marine Corps in the Korean War and took great pride in being a veteran for our country. After his service, he attended Cornell University and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to become a successful businessman, starting many successful companies, and was a wonderful provider for his family. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and his sweetheart, Irene, valiantly served in the Austria, Vienna mission from 1992 - 1994 where they touched the lives of many, including those of their fellow missionaries. He served his community in several capacities, including as a member of the Teton district school board, and in several bishoprics for the church. His wise advice and counsel were continuously sought after and respected by his family and many friends. Bill is remembered as being a strong and compassionate patriarch, a wonderful provider, a valiant son of God, and a wise and generous man. He was the rock and solid foundation for his family and a pillar in the community. Bill is survived by his three children, Ginger Law, William "Bill" Fischer (Ann), and Cammie Durbin (Rick), 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Victor LDS church and will be officiated by Todd Dustin of the Victor 1st ward. There will be a viewing beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, September 20th with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. Condolences can be sent to the family at valleymortuarydriggs.com. William "Bill" 12/17/1928 - 9/8/2019H. Fischer