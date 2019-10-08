Robert Blair Fisher, 83, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, October 4, 2019. Blair was born In Rexburg, Idaho on February 7, 1936 to Etsil and Lila's Hillman Fisher. He grew up and attended school in Rexburg where he excelled in sports especially track and football. Blair graduated from Madison High School in 1954. He enlisted in The Idaho National Guard when he was 17 years old and served his country for 9 years. On March 7, 1958, he married Floretta Jean "Jeanie" Webster. To this union were born three children. Tammy, Sondra and Todd. Blair and Jeanie were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in May 10, 1997. Blair worked with his dad on the farm. He especially enjoyed the cattle and quarter horses. Although they did raise grain, potatoes, hay and other livestock. The Cattleman's Association was a big part of Blair's life starting in 1968. He served on and off, on a local and state level for over 20 years. In 1985, he was the Cattleman's President. In 1997, he was named Cattleman of the year for Fremont/Madison County. Blair raised good quality Quarter Horses and for many years had a beautiful herd of stud horses and mares. In 2007, Blair was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Horseman's Hall of Fame. Blair was thankful for his heritage, particularly his ancestors pioneering efforts. July 1990, he received recognition for having a farm or ranch for 100 years or more. This honored the farmers and ranchers who were and will always be the backbone of the State of Idaho. Blair was proud to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed the association and working with the High Priest Group in the 15th Ward. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie, his children, Tammy (Arie) Camphouse of Hauula, Hawaii; Sondra (David) Hoggan of Terreton, Idaho and Todd (Toni) Fisher of Plano, Idaho. Five grand children Brad Camphouse, Krystal Palafox, Tangi T. Fisher, Tyrell Fisher and Lisa Hoggan and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Etsil and Lillas Fisher, his parents in-law Tom and Ruby Webster, his sister Elna Fisher Grover and his infant older brother Etsil J. Fisher. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Rexburg 15th Ward chapel (166 S. 1st E.) at 11:00 AM with Bishop Michael Kelley presiding. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and on Wednesday, October 9, from 10:00-10:45 AM at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Blair 2/7/1936 - 10/4/2019Fisher