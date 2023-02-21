John Marvin Fisher, 91, of Blackfoot passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 15, 2023 following a brief illness. John was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on September 20, 1931 to Joseph Elgin Fisher and Alice Jolley Fisher. He was the third of five children. John spent his growing up years in the Blackfoot area working in the potato harvest, sugar factory, and helping his dad at the Fisher Service Station. He studied hard, did well in school, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. John met the love of his life, Vonda Longmore, at a mutual activity and later married this "sweetheart" on July 20, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were the parents to 5 children. John joined the military shortly before being married and served in the United States Air Force in Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. During his service, he moved many places but eventually ended up back in the Blackfoot area. He went on to attend the University of Idaho and Utah State University from which he graduated with a BS in electrical engineering. His career began at the Naval Reactors Facility (NRF) where he spent 35 years working for various contractors there. John enjoyed doing new things and was the first to build an all-electric home in Blackfoot with his father-in-law, who was a contractor. Then, in the 1980s, John continued being an innovator by building one of the first solar homes in the area. John was passionate about everything to do with the outdoors including fishing, hunting, camping, rafting, snowmobiling, motorcycling, etc. and passed that love and passion onto his posterity. He also loved gardening and took great pride in growing tomatoes and a variety of other fruits and vegetables in his greenhouse. He loved spending time with his family and most of all loved taking them camping which prompted him to start a "family campout" which his extended family still enjoys today. John took great pleasure in being with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and enjoyed every minute with them attending their various activities and accomplishments. In addition to that, he loved to teach the youth and dedicated a large portion of his life to scouting. He served for over 50 years in the scouting program, 25 of those as a scoutmaster. He also received numerous awards including the Silver Beaver Award in 1982 and the Distinguished Scouter Award in 2000. Not only was he dedicated to the Boy Scouts but he spent many years helping with the girl's camp program as well. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. His church callings were various and included scoutmaster, ward clerk, stake clerk, and elder's quorum president. He had the opportunity to serve a full-time service mission with his wife at the Blackfoot Deseret Industries. John is survived by his 5 children, Brenda (Alan) Mathews of Centerville, Utah; Susan (Kelle) Johnson of Blackfoot; Steven (Winnie-deceased) Fisher of Blackfoot; Larry (Karen) Fisher of Blackfoot; and Wendy (Jeff) Hintze of Blackfoot; 19 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Joan Davis of Ridgewood, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Gary (LaRae) Longmore; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Donald) Scott, Connie Longmore, and Jeannie Longmore. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alice Fisher; wife, Vonda Longmore; daughter-in-law, Winnie Fisher; sisters, Betty Lou Greaves and Judy Andoor; and brother, Joseph Elgin Fisher Jr. The family would like to thank his longtime family physician, Dr. Paul Beckett, for his kindness and dedicated medical care throughout the years. The family will meet with friends and relatives on Friday February 24th from 6-8 pm at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot and again from 10-10:45, prior to services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on February 25th at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 100 N 740 W (corner of Pioneer Road and Moreland Road). Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Funeral services can be viewed online at https://youtube.com/live/mRgcP_aLgB4?feature=share. John 9/20/1931 - 2/15/2023Marvin Fisher
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.