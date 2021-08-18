Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lance Wayne Fisher, 51, of Rigby, passed away August 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Lance was born May 25, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Dwayne Fisher and Janet Louise Beach Fisher. He grew up in Milo, Idaho, attended schools in Ucon, and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended Wyoming Technical College. Lance made his home in Rigby, Idaho, and worked as a contractor. He was a member of Watersprings Church. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, and spending time with his family. He took joy in always helping others. Lance is survived by his sons, Cortlen (Tierra) Fisher of Rigby, ID, Michael Mitchell of Idaho Falls, and Nicholas (Kit) Mitchell of Idaho Falls; parents, James and Janet Fisher of Rigby, ID; sister, Kathy (Bud) Robinson of Idaho Falls; brother, Jim (Pam) Fisher of Rigby, ID; brother, Jerry Fisher of Rexburg, ID; brother, Ron (Trina) Fisher of Idaho Falls; sister, April (Fred) Cantafio of Rigby, ID; brother, Lane Fisher of Idaho Falls; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. Ray and Arriva Fisher. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lance 5/25/1970 - 8/15/2021Wayne Fisher