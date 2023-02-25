Steven Eric Fisher, 73, passed away Sunday February 12th, 2023, in Boise Idaho. Steve was born May 22nd, 1949, to Stanley and Hilda Fisher in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is survived by his sons Anthony (Angie) Fisher, Mark (Heather) Fisher, and Ryan (Robyn) Fisher and grandsons Dustin, Alex, Henry and Bryce. While growing up Steve enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and playing with his cousins. On one of his favorite trips, he and his parents took a train down to southern California and went to Disneyland for its opening year. He attended school in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls high school in 1967. In 1971 he married Elsje Van der Beek, they later divorced. In 1982 Steve moved to Boise, Idaho and the rest of his family followed in 1983. Steve worked as an autobody repairman and was a master of his craft. He loved his cars, boats, and motorcycles. Among his favorites were his '70 Dodge Challenger, '87 Harley, and '82 Chris Craft. Many of his best memories were spent boating with the family. Palisades reservoir, American Falls, and Lucky Peak were Steve's favorite places to boat. He was an avid skier, both snow and water. He enjoyed almost any form of racing, from motocross to NASCAR. He also never missed a soccer game that his kids or grandchildren played in. Steve will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any of the national Dementia or Alzheimer research foundations. A celebration of life is being planned for this spring. Details will be posted on the Accent Funeral home website once available. Steven 5/22/1949 - 2/12/2023Eric Fisher
