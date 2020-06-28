On June 24, 2020, after 71 years of living an unforgettable life, Frank L. "Larrie" Fitch passed from this world leaving the Frank Fitch Gun Club with one less member. He did not want any of us to make a big fuss or mourn for him. However, there are so many people in this big world that are missing the amazing man we all were so blessed to have in our lives. Larrie learned many things from his father Frank W. Fitch including hard work, taking care of his family, hunting, gun knowledge, and to always leave the coffee on and the door open for any one that needed anything at any time night or day. From his mother, Dorothy Jean Dayley Fitch, he learned to live life to the fullest, work hard and play harder, not to take life for granted and to always keep the coffee on, the whiskey close by, and to let everyone know they are always welcome to stop by. Larrie was the younger brother to Jim, and older brother to Kevin "Stretch" and Melanie. He and Stretch went on many adventures together and he always looked out for his little sis, who he adored. Growing up, Larrie spent his time with friends and his brother Stretch hunting, fishing, chasing rattlesnakes, fixing vehicles and bringing home rock chuck pups and hiding them in his room. Evenings were spent in the basement with his father teaching Larrie and his friends everything they needed to know about reloading and gun maintenance. Larrie married Terri Spracher and had two children Shane and Shayla. As a family, they would hunt, fish, camp, go water skiing, ride dirt bikes and enjoy the outdoors. His children had many wonderful adventures with him and have a lifetime of stories to share. He always teased them and told them that the only thing wrong with them was the fact that they were just like him, to them this was very much a compliment. Larrie and Terri later divorced but remained friends. For the last 33 years Larrie was married to his "Beautiful Bride" Michelle "Mikki" Fitch. They spent years hunting, golfing, camping and enjoying each other's company. Mikki took better care of Larrie than anyone ever could, they had the kind of marriage few of us are lucky to have. Larrie became "Pa" to Mikki's children Diane, who lovingly called him "Fuzzy Face" and to Brian. He treated them as his own and enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could. He was proud of the adults his four children became and always said he didn't know how he got so lucky. His grandchildren Shon, Austin, Hannah, Kahleb and his great grandson Oliver, were also very important to him. He loved every moment he could spend with them and they all cherished the time they had with him. Larrie spent his life following his passions of chasing cows and fixing fence, running trap lines, hunting, teaching kids to hunt, reloading, firearm ballistics, target practice, fishing and being a member of the gun of the month club. One of his motto's was "Life is too short to pack an ugly gun." He was an avid reader of books by Elmer Keith, Elgin T. Gates, Teddy Roosevelt, Ted Nugent, Bob Hagel, Col. Jeff Cooper and many other gun enthusiasts. He was an avid supporter of the National Rifle Association and was a lifelong member. He played a leading role developing the Idaho Falls chapter of the International Handgun Metallic Silhouette Association (I.H.M.S.A.) alongside it's founder Elgin T. Gates and was the first president. He had more friends than a person should be allowed to have and they all cherished him. He would not want us to mourn his loss but rather have a shot of Irish whiskey and think about the good times we shared and to be thankful for the ride. Larrie is survived by his loving wife, Michelle "Mikki" Fitch; son, Michael Shane Fitch; daughter, Shayla Jo (Dan) Thompson; daughter, Diane Kay (Ralph) Wheeler; son, Brian Richard Sprague; sister, Melanie Jo (Alan) Monson. He was preceded in death by His father Frank W. Fitch, mother, Dorothy Jean Hannah and brothers Jim Fitch and Kevin B. "Stretch" Fitch. "If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone" Romans 12:18 Born 100 Years Too Late - Muzzie Braun Private Family services will be held at a later time. In Lieu of flowers donations in Larrie's name can be made to any charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Larrie 11/13/1948 - 6/14/2020Fitch
