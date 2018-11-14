Helen Margaret Jansen Flagler, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2018, at her home with two of her sons by her side. Helen was born March 1, 1923, in Graceville, Minnesota, to Leonard William Jansen and Florence H. Petersen Jansen. She grew up and attended schools in the area. She worked at many jobs during World War II. On July 13, 1946, she married William E. Flagler Sr. in Moscow, Idaho. After William was released from the Army Air Corp, she worked until their first son, Bill, was born. William was called up again in 1951, due to the Korean War. Two more sons were to follow and finally a daughter arrived for Helen to sew for. Helen was active in Girl Scouts, was an avid book reader, and volunteered with her husband for SHIBA. As a talented seamstress, she was well known for her dresses and outfits made for ceramic dolls. Helen is survived by her son, William Jr. (JoAnn) Flagler of Idaho Falls, ID; son, David Flagler of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Paul Flagler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Gail (Wayne) Croft of Boise, ID; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters. Private graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 3/1/1923 - 11/10/2018Flagler