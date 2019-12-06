Cecil l. Flint passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born on Nov 6th, 1925 to Ellen and Frederick Flint in Firth, Idaho. He attended schools in the Idaho Falls area, and at the age of 17, Joined the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud Veteran " Our Man Flint," had many titles; Rocky, Chief, Coach and Teacher, We knew him by "Dad". He completed 35 combat missions as a Tail Gunner and had a close call on a couple of them! They barely made it home on one engine after they threw all the .50's out of the plane! Right after that they saw four M.E. 109's flying towards them! Dad said they kept flying! They must have been out of ammo and low on fuel. His Air group was the first to have the Tuskegee Airman fly cover for the B- 17's. One of the P.51's flew up behind the plane and rocked his wings! After the war Dad came home and went to ISU where he was class President, He was an outstanding performer in football, boxing, swimming and track. Dad was a Golden Glove boxer. Dad was the physical director for the YMCA programs in Seattle WA., an Athletic director at Idaho State University, Athletic director at the Youth Services Center in St. Anthony Idaho as well. Dad was named "Coach" at Idaho Falls High School in 1963. He also taught Biology, Earth Science and Zoology at Idaho Falls High school. During the summer months dad was the business manager for the Idaho Falls Angels professional baseball club. He was recognized and voted the Executive of the year for his work with the club. Dad was Scout Master of troop #374 of First Baptist Church for many years. Dad also taught and coached at Butte high School. Dad was presented with the Idaho State Physical fitness leadership award and medallion. Dad was chairman of the youth advisory council of Idaho falls Dad crusaded for a Little League Football program for boys under high school age. You now know this as "Grid Kid Football." At one point in time Dad was also the Parks and recreation manager for the city of Shelley Idaho. Cecil Flint ran for probate judge and ran as "Our Man Flint." Keeping kids safe and healthy was one of dad's missions. He retired from the INL after ten years in 1996. Dad was also one of three Caucasian men allowed to enter the Shoban firefighter's organization and fight wildfires. He was married to Carla and they had five children. Terry, Mike, Bobbe, Dane, and Andy. Also included in survivors are grandchildren: Steed, Britney, Brooke, Brianne, Devri, and Kennedy. The folks enjoyed going to the girl's dance recitals, balls games etc. Dad was especially close to grandsons Joshua Cecil Flint, Aaron Bagley, Nathaniel Moore and Lucas M. Hansen. Dad has 18 great grandchildren. Brother Donald Keith Flint is the last surviving brother out of 10 siblings to Cecil. He is also survived by his 1964 F 250 "Old Red." As Mike Flint would say, "The old man was a stud and was always willing to help you." We would like to Thank Teton Post Acute Care for their wonderful care of Dad. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7th from 10:00am-11:45am. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm. Services will be officiated by Pastor John Lovegrove. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery with Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite Boys & Girls Club. Cecil 11/6/1925 - 11/23/2019L Flint