Marilyn Flitton, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 6, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Marilyn was born April 1, 1940, in Archer, Idaho, to Milton Lee and Cora Smith Squires. She grew up in Archer, later moving to Idaho Falls in sixth grade. There she attended O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On May 24, 1958, she married her sweetheart Ronald Lee "Lefty" Flitton. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 10, 1976. Together they were blessed with three children: Bradley, Ric, and Rauna. Marilyn and Ronald made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Marilyn worked as a check-out clerk for Albertson's for thirty years and enjoyed being a wife and mother. Marilyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations. She and Ron served a mission for the church in Denver, Colorado, from 2007-2008, along with two service missions in Idaho Falls. In her private life, she loved to bowl, golf, and fish. Above all, she loved serving others and spending time with her family. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband; sons, Bradley Lee Flitton and Ric C (Cheryl) Flitton, both of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rauna (Kelly) Johnson of North Ogden, UT; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Coralee Ellis, Bryant Squires, Sharon Pettingill, and Roger Squires; a granddaughter, Haily Flitton; and a grandson, Shawn Johnson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family suggests that those that would like to attend bring a chair. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marilyn 4/1/1940 - 9/6/2020Flitton
+2