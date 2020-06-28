William Lyman "Bill" Floyd, born April 9, 1930, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bill was born to Lyman Earl and Florence Taylor Floyd in Driggs, Idaho. He lived a vibrant, youthful life in his early years in Driggs. His family moved to Boise when Bill was 9 years old, and he graduated from Boise High School, where he played football and baseball. After high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed in California; London, England; Virginia; and Greenland. After the Navy, he attended college at the University of Idaho. During his college years, he smoke-jumped for the Forest Service in the summers, and he enjoyed making the waterskiing team in McCall, Idaho. While attending the University of Idaho, he met Shirley Rae Henry, and they were married on December 27, 1955. Bill and Shirley had six children, along with a few foster/extra children who lived with them over the years. They both earned Bachelor's Degrees from the University of Idaho - Bill in Business Management and Shirley in English. Soon after graduation, they moved to Kimberly, Idaho, and joined Shirley's family's business, JH Henry Produce. Bill had a love for his family, the Gospel of Jesus Christ, traveling, hunting and fishing, and flying/owning a few small airplanes. In 1971, the family moved to Idaho Falls, where Bill had purchased an interest in Bass and Hurley, Inc., a fresh potato operation. After selling that business in 1974, he became a home builder, and later a realtor. Bill was an Idaho State Senator from 1981 to 1983. In the early 1990's, Bill and Shirley moved to California to work with Southland Produce, and later as a realtor in Los Angeles County. They returned to Idaho Falls in 1995, when Bill became the national sales manager for Larsen's Produce. When Shirley had a reoccurrence of cancer, they moved to Las Vegas to be by their son, Barry, and to be in a warmer climate. Shirley passed away in Las Vegas on January 11, 1997. That July, Bill returned to his beloved state of Idaho, where he resided until his passing. In October of 1997, he married Therese "Resi" Gisin Gardner and added a seventh child, Sarah. Bill always had a positive outlook on life and always looked for humor to add a spark to life. His love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and love for his family was always exhibited in his countenance. He is survived by his wife, Therese "Resi" Floyd of Idaho Falls; children, Laurie (Brooks) Haderlie of Laie, Hawaii; Brett (Rhonda)Floyd of Idaho Falls; Bill (Tonya) Floyd of McKinney, Texas; Barry (Regina) Floyd of Idaho Falls; Keri Floyd of Boise, Idaho; and Sarah (Bill) Gillingham of Cottonwood Heights, Utah. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rae Henry Floyd; infant daughter, Sally Ann Floyd; granddaughter, Ashley Floyd; his parents; brothers, Vaun, Alden, Whit, Rod, and Gary Floyd; and sister, Mary Smith. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. William 4/9/1930 - 6/22/2020Lyman Floyd
+2
+2