Donald V. Fluke, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 13, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Don was born to William and Rose Fluke in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on August 17, 1929 (during the year the Great Depression began). He then moved to Holt, Minnesota, located near the Canadian border. He graduated from Newfolden High School in the spring of 1947. Don often said he gained many skills while living and farming in the harsh Minnesota climate which consisted of harsh freezing winter temperatures and sultry hot summers. He also worked extensively in the timber and potato industry both in Minnesota and Idaho. Friends and country chose to send him to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served for two years in the 701st Military Police-Rank C-P-5. Donald served in many capacities such as the Honor Guard at the Presidio of San Francisco 6th Army Head Quarters. The Honor Guard served at many burial services for our country's fallen comrades and other Military Police duties as required. He was discharged from service in Los Angeles, California. Don worked for one year at Douglas Aircraft Plant, then moved to Idaho Falls to work with his brother, Willis Fluke, in the construction industry. In 1954, he went on to work for the A.E.C. in the first group of security personnel employed at the site. He worked for 30 years for several site contractors within the security field and plant services and retired on March 3, 1983. On September 7, 1951, Donald married Danna Rae Leigh at Presidio Military Base in San Francisco, California, under the Golden Gate Bridge in a small Army chapel. Danna passed away on December 30, 2015. They were married for 65 years. Don and Danna had four natural children: Steven Fluke, Linda Fluke (Fortin), David Fluke (passed away at the age of 8 months), and Esther Fluke (Schell). They later adopted a son, Ray Fluke. They had 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He stated, "With God's love and help, I survived many dangerous and stressful situations, have supported several Christian endeavors, and helped build three Christian churches. I have no known enemies and never established a bucket list." Don enjoyed hunting, snowmobiles, motorcycles, camping and gardening. Don also enjoyed re-living experiences such as a hot air balloon ride, a trip in an airplane glider, and other adventures. He will be greatly missed by his close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations may be given to the Salvation Army or World Challenge Inc., P.O. Box 8930, Pueblo, CO, 81008-9802. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, IdahoFalls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Donald 8/17/1929 - 1/13/2022Vernon Fluke
