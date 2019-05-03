Edna Elaine Gray Flynn, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born in Iona, Idaho on April 21, 1932, to Duain Yates Gray and Elam Eudora Pearce. She met and married Patrick James Flynn on January 15, 1950. They had seven children. Survived by five of her children: Patrick James Flynn, II (Clara) of Boise, ID, Larry Michael Flynn (Julie) of Richland, WA, Paul Kelly Flynn of Bountiful, UT, Cindy Jean Woolf of Idaho Falls, ID, and Shaun Timothy Flynn (Kathryn) Gillette, WY; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Patrick James Flynn, sister Joyce Cox, brother Jay Gray, daughter Sherry Renak, and daughter Tammy Dalton. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Riverside Ward Building, 3370 North 5th West, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Interment at Iona Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Edna 4/21/1932 - 4/30/2019Elaine Flynn