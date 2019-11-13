Timothy Neil Foist, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2019, at his home. Tim was born May 26, 1959, in Lebanon, Indiana, to Keith Perry Foist and Phyllis June Smith Foist. He grew up in Brownsburg, Indiana, where he graduated from Brownsburg High School. He also studied at Boise State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in geology. On September 10, 1984, he married Sherrie Ann Christensen in Boise, Idaho. Tim and Sherrie made their home in Brownsburg, Indiana, where Tim worked as a project manager for Patriot Engineering. They moved to Nevada for eight years to take care of Sherrie's parents before moving to Idaho Falls where Tim briefly worked for Melaleuca. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed scouting, hiking, camping, fishing and playing board games. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Ann Christensen Foist of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Jacob Kyle (Laura) Foist and Noah Allen Foist; daughter, Rachel Nicole Foist; his brothers, Braxton (Patricia) Foist and Todd Foist; and his sister, Brenda (David Naugler) Foist. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ross Foist and Allen Foist. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Home Ranch Ward, 2051 South Emerson, with President John Strobel, presiding and Bishop Jeff Westfall, officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Timothy 5/26/1959 - 11/8/2019Neil Foist