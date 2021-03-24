Foote Jackie Foote Jackie Marlene Foote, 66, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jackie was born February 26, 1955 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Arlen Leavitt and Flora Lybbert. Jackie grew up in Cardston, spending her summers in Waterton Park helping her family's motels. She attended high school in Cardston, AB and later earned her Associate degree in interior design from the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, UT. Jackie married her sweetheart, Ross Wayne Foote, after he returned home from his mission, on December 5, 1974 in the Cardston, AB Temple. Together they had five children. Jackie and Ross had many business ventures such as reupholstered furniture, making down products such as sleeping bags, blankets, and gear that were used for Mt. Everest expeditions, and designing and making custom horse show blankets. In 1990 the family moved from Canada to Blackfoot. Jackie worked in the schools as a substitute teacher for several years and then as a teachers aide at Snake River High School. Jackie and Ross welcomed another daughter into their home to finish her high school education and she became a part of their family. In 2000, the family moved to Burley, Idaho, shortly after Jackie received the education and training to become a CNA. She really enjoyed this, as it allowed her to help so many. The family moved back to Blackfoot in 2007. Jackie resumed subbing in the schools in Blackfoot. She had a brief business venture to help her daughters support their families. Jackie supported her husband and family for 30 years while Ross worked in the same occupation with various transfers. Jackie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings through the years in Young Womens, Primary, Sunday School, and Relief Society. Jackie is survived by her husband, Ross Foote of Blackfoot; children, Justin Foote of Richland, WA, Jaime (Larry) Gardner, Stephanie (Rodrigo) Flores, Kristin (John) Erickson, Melissa Sanders, all of Blackfoot, and Patty Herndon of Layton, UT; siblings, Greg (Gaylia) Leavitt of Vernal, UT, Fara Nickyforuk of Lethbridge, AB, Canada, Dixie (Mark) Hansen of Palmer, AK, Fred (Lisa) Leavitt of San Diego, CA, Lester (Mickey) Leavitt of Oakland Park, FL; former daughter-in-law, Rebecca Foote of Pasco, WA; former son-in-law, Shane Herndon of Magna, UT; 26 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlen & Flora Leavitt; in-laws, Melvin & Edith Foote; son-in-laws, Steven Sanders Jr. and Travis Pitman; and brother-in-law, Nicholas "Nick" Nickyforuk. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Blackfoot 13th Ward, 1650 Highland Dr. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
