James (Jim) Fortner III passed away peacefully in his home of 70 years on January 14, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. At 97, he was extremely active and proud to still be driving, caring for his yard, and living independently. Jim was born in Illinois. As a young man, he moved West, living in Arizona and Nevada, where he began working as a stonemason. In the early 1940s, he made a road trip to Idaho, where he met his bride, Shirley Burtenshaw. Jim and Shirley were married for 74 beautiful years before her passing in 2018. Jim served in WWII as a Marine, where he fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, receiving a Purple Heart for his bravery. Jim was a Renaissance man, capable of accomplishing whatever he set his mind to. His extraordinary stonemason work still stands in many of the homes, schools, and businesses of Idaho Falls. He often used his stonemason, gardening, and carpentry skills in the cozy red brick home where he and Shirley raised 5 children. He built a shop from the ground up, maintained an impeccably landscaped yard, and created one of his proudest accomplishments, a custom-built arched stone fireplace in the family living room. Jim and Shirley enjoyed years of square dancing with the Promenaders Square Dance Club. He loved camping, boating, snow machining, hunting, and trips with his family. He had quite a green thumb, and his vegetable and rose garden were lifelong passions. His favorite times were those spent with Shirley, traveling in their RV, going on cruises, and sightseeing throughout Europe. He is survived by his sister Betty Richardson; 5 loving children, Bonnie Sermon, John Fortner, Julie (Steve) Buttars, Neil Fortner, and Trish Morris; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 11.5 great-great-grandchildren. Jim's family would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice for their compassion, kindness, and care. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jim 10/26/1925 - 1/14/2023Fortner III
