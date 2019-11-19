Jeanette Simmons Fowler, 78, of Idaho Falls passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home. The fifth of ten children, she was born on May 26, 1941, in Lorenzo, Idaho, to Glen and Murel (Strong) Simmons. On October 25, 1958, Jeanette married Richard Dean Fowler in Idaho Falls, and they honeymooned the following spring in Island Park. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a wonderful grandmother and especially adored her new great-grandson. In addition to spending time with family, she enjoyed fishing, camping, puzzles, canning vegetables, and playing solitaire. Her favorite places included Ririe and Blackfoot Reservoirs, Pole Bridge in Island Park, Price Creek in the Pioneer Mountains (Montana), and her home in Idaho Falls. She is survived by her husband, Richard Fowler of Idaho Falls; three children: Sabrina (Rocky) Young, Susan (Kevin) Schwabedissen, and Marvin (Jessie) Fowler; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter; three siblings: Glenda Coles, Jack Simmons, and Terry Simmons; and a black cat, Midnight. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, and a cherished blue-tipped Siamese cat, Squeaker. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank BRiO Home Health and Hospice who provided exceptional care for Jeanette. In memoriam, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association (donatenow.heart.org) or Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City (give.intermountainfoundation.org). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeanette 5/26/1941 - 11/15/2019Simmons Fowler