Joan Poorman Fowler was taken from our arms to meet her Heavenly Father, husband, parents, family and friends on Tuesday August 10, 2021. She was born on March 10, 1934 to Leon Bancroft Poorman and Minnie Martha Calkins Poorman in Idaho Falls. She was the oldest of 5 children a sister Jeanette, 2 brothers Dennis and Douglas and a baby sister Ruth. Joan attended school in the Idaho Falls area. She always said she loved Idaho Falls High School where she joined drama and played sports. Her true love was baseball. She was also President of the Girls Athletic Association at Idaho Falls High School. She met Lamar Fowler in the fall of 1951 and was soon married on November 10 in Shelley, Idaho. They moved to Pocatello and started their family. They had 2 children there Michael and Kristy. They soon moved to Idaho Falls for a new job and found a farm to raise their children on. They had another boy Monty and the baby girl Karry completing their family. She loved living in Shelley and her Woodville area. It was here they took their family to be sealed forever in the Idaho Falls Temple May 1, 1963. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked hard at her ward callings in the Relief Society Presidency, Primary and Mutual {now YW}. She served in a variety of callings in her ward. She was also very busy in her stake callings as Activities Chairman, Girl's camp director and Drama director in which she directed many plays including the Women at the Well in many stakes in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. She loved working with the youth. Joan was a hard worker and kept books for many businesses and worked for Draney and Wells CPA firm. She had a hard time leaving her last job at Idaho Supreme and finally retired at 74 years old. She loved drama, camping, flower arranging, gardening, decorating for weddings, milking cows, farm life and sometimes just rocking in her chair. When her husband got cancer, she took care of him daily for 13 years. When Joan had her 1st grand child she was overjoyed and soon there were 15 more and now it has turned into 56 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild but they are all Great to her. She is survived by her 4 children Michael (Barbara) Fowler, Kristy (Randy) Madsen, Monty {Louann) Fowler, Karry {Frank} Goldsberry, 16 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, 1 great-great, her sisters Ruth Poole Idaho Falls, Jeanette Heffling Pascoe Wa. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and 2 brothers. We wish to Thank Aspen Home Health, Lisa, Darcey, Chap. Joe and our sister Karry's family for the many hours taking care of our mother. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Woodville Second Ward Chapel (1555 North 700 East). The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M at the Church. Interment will be in the Woodville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Joan 3/10/1934 - 8/10/2021Fowler
