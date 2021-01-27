Laurie Garth Fowler, 85, of Kelso, Washington, passed away January 20, 2021, at Canterbury Gardens of Longview, Washington. He was born May 22, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William P. and Erma (Maxfield) Fowler. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1953 and the University of Idaho in 1958. Laurie served in the U.S. Army's 26th Infantry (Blue Spaders) for two years as a medical corpsman and pharmacist in Baumholder, Germany. He moved to Longview in 1961 and worked as a Supervisory Fishery Research Biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, retiring after 30 years of service. He later worked as a consulting fish nutritionist for an additional 15 years for Rangen, Inc., Buhl, Idaho. He was a past member of the American Fishery Society and the American Institute of Fishery Research Biologists. He was inducted into the D.C. Booth Fish Culture Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Northwest Fish Culture Hall of Fame in 2002 for the development of the Abernathy Dry Salmon Diet used as the basis for current dry pellet formulations produced for salmon throughout the world. After retirement, he volunteered at St. John's Medical Center. A man of great faith, he was an active servant in his church. On September 16, 1962, he married Carol James in Longview, Washington. He enjoyed hiking, gardening, fishing, reading, and spending time with family and grandchildren. Laurie is survived by his wife, Carol Fowler at home, a son, Eirik, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Phil Lipinski and four grandchildren of Auburn, Washington, a sister and brother-in-law, Lexie and Alan French, also of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A memorial service will be held (to be determined) at Grace Bible Fellowship, located at 300 S 10th Avenue, Kelso, Washington, with Pastor Brian Gomes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship, PO Box 488, Kelso WA 98626. Arrangements are by Steele Chapel of Longview Memorial Park & Crematory. Laurie 5/22/1935 - 1/20/2021Garth Fowler
