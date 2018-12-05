Dr. Boyd Fox, 82, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Patricia Fox of Declo, ID. Born in Idaho Falls, ID, he was the son of the late Dewey S., and Twila Fox. Boyd was a professor of education at Elizabethtown College and served as a Bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed teaching, mentoring and helping others throughout his life.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry, husband of Mayumi Kondo of Niihama, Japan, and Robert, husband of Terri Clay of Tucson, Arizona and two daughters, Shelley, wife of Glen King of Odessa, TX, and Pamela of Wyndmoor, PA. He was the loving grandparent to 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Connie Reid of Ririe, ID. He was preceded in death by brothers Lavelle, Archie, and Guy.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 8, at 3:30 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Ln, Lancaster, PA with Bishop Bushey officiating.