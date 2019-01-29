Randy Scott Francis of Chester, Idaho, was called home Thursday, January 24, 2019, after a valiant fight with CJD, a rare degenerative brain disease.Randy was born January 8, 1952, in Ogden, Utah, to Homer and Marie Francis. He and his three brothers, Mike, Jim, and Roger were raised by their loving parents in Morgan, Utah. Growing up in a rural community enabled Randy and his three brothers to enjoy a childhood filled with hunting, fishing, sports, hard work, and lots of wrestling matches. Randy began playing competitive sports at a very young age. He was All-State in basketball, baseball, and football, as well as high school Player of the Year for basketball. He attended Weber State University on a baseball scholarship. Randy enjoyed sports his entire life and made many lifelong friendships while playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. After graduating from Morgan High, Randy married Bonnie (Clark) December 10, 1971. Their 16-year marriage was blessed with the births of four children: Clint, Chad, Tami, and Amy. Randy and his family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he began his career in the vending industry. He eventually co-owned a company that manufactured and distributed vending machines. On June 9, 1993, Randy married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Grimaud, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. With this marriage, Barbara's two children, Cheri and Andrew became a part of his family. Randy and Barbara enjoyed traveling around the world. They also shared a love of tennis and were able to attend the Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon, and other prestigious tournaments. Additionally, Randy had two great passions, fly fishing and his grandchildren. He was able to travel all over the world and often included a fishing trip wherever he went. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren with treats, teaching them to play sports and attending their games, and taking them fishing. Randy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of his most treasured friendships are with those whom he associated with throughout the church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, as well as his children, Clint (Melanie) Francis, Chad (Angie) Francis, Tami (Jared) Rigby, Cheri (Braeden) Dobson, Amy (Justin) Anderson, and Andrew (Kirsten) Ferguson; 18 grandchildren; two brothers, Mike (Dianne) Francis and Roger (Carma) Francis; and sister-in law, Kathy Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Marie Francis; two nieces; a great nephew; and his brother, Jim. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 31st Ward Chapel (1165 Azalea). The family will receive visitors from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho. Randy's sweet grandson, Michael, was recently diagnosed with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made at East Idaho Credit Union in Idaho Falls to Michael Francis. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Randy 1/8/1952 - 1/24/2019Scott Francis