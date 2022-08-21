Judith Rae Franklin Everett peacefully passed away with her children by her side on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Judy was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on October 1, 1940, to Lester and Phyllis Franklin. She attended school in Nampa, Idaho. Later her family moved to Rigby, Idaho where she completed her education at Rigby High School. She worked for many years at the Jefferson County Sheriff office as a dispatcher. Judy was blessed with 6 devoted children, 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and making wonderful memories that will live in their hearts forever. Judy enjoyed painting ceramics and creating beautiful stained-glass creations. She also had a great love of horses and spent many hours riding both Western and English. She loved to garden and created the most beautiful roses. She was an avid reader and dabbled in writing poems. Judy spent many enjoyable hours playing pinochle with good friends. Judy married the love of her life, James Everett, on October 16, 1959, where they made their life in Rigby, Idaho. In their retired years they enjoyed traveling, taking adventures on ther 4-wheelers, and camping. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kimberlee (John) Hart of St. Maries, ID, Jaime (Scott) Jenson of Rigby, ID, Leslie (Daryl) Parks of Yorba Linda, CA, Glenna (Otto) Holm of Roberts, ID, James Dustin Everett of Central City, CO; siblings, Jim Franklin and Gloria Maley. Judy was preceded in death by her husband James Lorenzo Everett; daughter, Stephanie Bess; mother, Phyllis Rutledge; father, Lester Franklin; sister, Patricia DeJong; and granddaughter, Jennifer Lynne Walker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Judith 10/1/1940 - 8/17/2022Rae Franklin Everett