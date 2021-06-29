Eric Steven Franz, 56, of Menan, Idaho, passed away June 25, 2021, at the Community Hospital in Idaho Falls. Eric was born November 16, 1964, in Orange County, California, to Steven Gustav Franz and Donna Marie Jacobs Franz. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School in 1983. Eric served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in The Connecticut Hartford Mission. He attended Ricks College, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Communications in 1991 from Idaho State University. On August 5, 1988 he married Heidi Lyn Hix in the Idaho Falls Temple. Eric and Heidi made their home in Menan, Idaho where they raised their five children. Eric worked in Purchasing and Sales, and recently as a loan officer for Mountain America Credit Union. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in various positions as a teacher, in the Bishopric, Young Mens, and Elders Quorum. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never missed a week of handwriting a letter to one of his four missionary sons. He had incredible pride in his children and their stalwart efforts in the church. All who knew Eric experienced his sense of humor and love of his family. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Heidi Lyn Hix Franz of Menan, ID; father, Steven Gustav Franz of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Joshua Eric (Kelly) Franz of Cottonwood Heights, UT; son, Justin Grant (Breonna) Franz of Rupert, ID; son, Noah Steven Franz of Provo, UT; son, Nathan Walter Franz of Menan, ID; daughter, Savana Lyn Franz of Menan, ID; sister, Heidi (Mario) Bettolo of Kaysville, UT; brother, Jarred (Leslie) Franz of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Brandon (Monica) Franz of West Jordan, UT; and two grandchildren, Jud and Isabelle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Franz and father-in-law, Veldon Hix. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 1 at the Menan Stake Center, with Bishop Greg Nelson officiating. The viewing will be held Wednesday, June 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the Stake Center. Burial will be at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at eckersellfuneralhome.com. Eric 11/16/1964 - 6/25/2021Steven Franz
