Margorie "Margie" (Nichols) Freeland, age 93 passed away October 7th, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Margie was born May 16,1927 in Lewiston, Montana to Oscar & Ethel Jones Nichols. She is survived by her Son-in-law, John M. Walker of Idaho Falls. 3 Grandsons, Johnny E. Walker (Angel) of Sandy, Utah. Trevor W. Walker (Wendy) of Dillon, Montana. Reilly J. Adamson of Redmon, WA. Also survived by 3 greatgrandchildren, Johnny E. Walker II (Nicole) of South Jordan, Utah, Hailee L. Walker of Sandy, Utah & Adam W. Walker of Dillon Montana. Preceded in death by both of her children Kent A. Adamson & Karen J. Walker Marjorie 5/16/1927 - 10/7/2020Alberta Freeland
