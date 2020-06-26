Freeman Nolan Freeman Nolan Bruce Freeman, 81, of Firth, Idaho passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Nolan was born November 10, 1938 in Basalt, Idaho to Gladys and Neil Freeman. He was born in his Aunt Myrtle's little one-room house in Basalt. He learned to work hard with his dad on the farm during his growing up years. He was the oldest of six children. Nolan attended Firth High School and graduated in 1956. Upon graduation, he started work at American Potato (Basic American). He worked his way up from sweeping floors to management and made many close friends among his coworkers. He was committed to the success of the company and he retired after 42 years. Nolan married Marie Gardner in 1957. They lived in the Rose area, then moved to Wapello. They later divorced. They have four children. Scott Freeman, Terry (Marcene) Freeman, Nollene (Drew) Jensen, and Marcia (Dean) McCarrell. Nolan married Pat Heath in Salt Lake in May 1990. Pat was his everything and they were inseparable. Together, they enjoyed many activities: fishing at the river bottoms, fishing in Island Park, gardening and preserving their home grown vegetables and fruit, cheering on the Firth Cougars, and keeping track of all the wildlife in their back yard. They also enjoyed meeting every Monday evening with the Domino Gang. They had a lot of 4-wheeling adventures with this same group of friends. Nolan took great pride in his yard, river bottoms property, and garden. He was a master gardener, and his peas and radishes were up before most gardens were even planted. He started most of his plants in his greenhouse. Nolan loved hard work. At 81, he worked out in the yard and garden every day. He loved sharing his garden produce with family and friends. Nolan loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments and lives. He kept jars and jars of candy on a turntable for them to enjoy each time they came over. He always kept a fridge full of everyone's favorite soda pop as well. Nolan and Pat supported all of their family's special events, sports events, and parties. Nolan loved all the little children so much and they could put an extra twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He loved collections. He collected root beer, and had over 100 different brands. He also collected state quarters, guns, antlers, historical barbed wire, rocks, and jigsaw puzzles. He also kept fastidious records and statistics of the Firth Cougars basketball team. Nolan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a ward missionary, Sunday school teacher and president, ward clerk, and many more callings. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Terry, and grandchildren Sherie Freeman and Jason Freeman. He is survived by his wife Pat Freeman, his three surviving children, and three stepchildren, Keely Ziegler (Eddie Hooks), David (Debbie) Heath, Karen (Jeff) Penman, 17 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Marilyn (Ron) Cook, Norma (Darryll) Hillman, Hallie (Collin) Peterson, Tom Ritamski, Barbara (Kevin) King, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
EISF board votes to proceed with 2020 fair
-
GOP convention kicks off with platform debate
-
Idaho Falls man charged for reported sexual abuse of teen boy
-
Women’s health specialist taking patients in Shelley
-
Idaho Falls man who hit woman with bat sentenced to probation
-
Little: Idaho to stay in Stage 4 of reopening
-
IFPD officer saves man from overdose with Narcan
-
Hundreds standing together for Idaho Falls rally
-
Unsealed documents reveal how Tylee and J.J. were found
-
Camas Street development rejected