Barbara Kay Wadsworth Frei, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 2, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Kay was born July 22, 1937, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Golden Lawrence Wadsworth and Lola May Field. She attended Riverside Elementary and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Idaho State University. On October 26, 1956, she married Kenneth Lowell Frei in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Kay and Kenneth made their home on the family farm just north of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also belonged to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed book clubs and geneology. She served missions in Nigeria, Ghana, Colorado Springs, and two church history missions. Kay is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean (Jess) Croft of Idaho Falls; son, David W. (Cherise) Frei of Shelley; son, Steve M. Frei of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Alison Frei of Saratoga Springs, UT; daughter, Carolyn (David) Richins of Joplin, MO; son, Daniel K. Frei of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Larry Wadsworth, Rick Storer, and Joe Storer; sisters, Julie Ann Walker, Sally Dea, and Jane Allred; 17 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lowell Frei; father, Golden Lawrence Wadsworth; and mother, Lola May Storer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Freeman Park Ward, 3370 N. 5th W. Idaho Falls, with President Gregg Baczuk officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Barbara 7/22/1937 - 3/2/2023Kay Frei
