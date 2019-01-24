Kenneth Ernest Fremont,89, of Ashton, Idaho, passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter, Susan (Leon) Baler on January 22, 2019. He was born October 10, 1929, in Danbury, Wisconsin. Kenneth was the brother of 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He was raised and graduated from the 8th grade in Danbury. He lived a full life of 89 years, very happy doing what he loved; logging in every aspect of the word, the forest was his life. And later, he enjoyed working sorting potatoes at Atchley's Flying A Ranch. He also was a selfless, giving individual who put other's needs before his own. Making ice blocks, working for neighbors and logging with his brothers kept him busy until he enlisted in the army in 1951. He became corporal, stationed at a POW camp in Korea until he was honorably discharged in September of 1953. He attended St Paul Bible College in St Paul MN and met his wife, Frances Gregory, whom he married in 1956. To this union were born 8 children, Jeff, Dale, Brian, Melanie, LouEllen, David, Tana, and Susan. Ken logged in Wisconsin and headed to West Yellowstone in the summers. His family lived in Montana, and experienced the earthquake of 1959. After that, they settled in Spearfish, SD where logging was done year round. Ken and his brothers owned a gas station and chain saw shop. Spearfish became home for several years. After his divorce, Ken moved to the town of Ashton, Idaho where he has resided the past 34 years. He is survived by 5 siblings, Duane Fremont, Delores Bursch, Curt (Donna) Fremont, Sharon Corbin, Gail (Betty) Fremont; children, Jeff (Susan) Fremont, Dale (CheRae) Fremont, Melanie (Ralph) Weatherstone, LouEllen (Troy) Wanken, David (Karen) Fremont, Tana Fremont, Susan (Leon) Baler; 22 grand children, and 22 great grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Geraldine, son Brian, and grandson Bret. Ken will be missed by all those who grew to love him. He is dancing in Glory Land! Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, at the Ashton Community Center, 925 Main Street. The family will receive friends at the Community Center on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Kenneth 10/10/1929 - 1/22/2019Fremont