My loving mother, Dana Lynn Carter French, Dan and Judy's Daughter, Nicole's sister, and Remy's nana, Dana French passed from this realm Dec 12, 2021. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her knew of her love for family, and life, her zest for adventure, and her devotion to her new grand baby. While she will be missed greatly we are honored to carry on her love and devotion to family and her fearlessness in life's next adventure. Dana was born March 16, 1967, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dan F. Carter and Judy Covington Carter. She grew up and attended schools in the Bonneville school district and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Rick's College. She then married Shawn French, and moved to Colorado where they found out they were expecting a beautiful baby boy. At the time of her passing she was working at Grand Teton Mall (Brookfield properties) as their commons coordinator, she was also a valued employee of The Bank of Commerce for many years. Over the years she played many roles, but her most cherished was being a mom. Her most recent promotion to "Nana Dana" was the beginning of a brand new chapter of her life, a chapter that she was writing with so much love and passion. Remy Lynn French, was her bright light in any dark day. The day of her passing she was enjoying feeding Remy sweet potatoes and watching their favorite show Sunday night football. She also enjoyed many other activities including the outdoors such as, biking, fishing, river floating, horse back riding, and had a love for any adventure that anyone was willing to take on with her. She also enjoyed watching her niece Aspen Caldwell play basketball, and watching her family grow. You may have seen Dana walking her dog Keaton, sitting on her front porch with her cats, or playing fetch with her grand dog Audy in her back yard. Anyone who knew my mom knew her love for any animal. Dana is survived by her loving son, Cameron French (Angelica French) of Idaho Falls, ID; her granddaughter Remy Lynn French; her parents, Dan and Judy Carter; her sister Nicole Caldwell (Clint Caldwell), her nephews; Trenton "tj" Johnson (Addie Johnson), Kage Caldwell, and her Nieces, Whitney Johnson, and Aspen Caldwell. She will be proceeded by her grandparents; Ross and Rhea Covington, and William "Frenchie" and Sylvia Carter. She will also be greeted by her best friend Keaton French. Her fun loving spirit will be forever missed but never forgotten. There will be a celebration of Dana's life held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Barn on 1st, 3934 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dana 3/6/1967 - 12/12/2021French
