Rose Marie Wilson French, 102, of Ammon, passed away August 10, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Rose was born May 4, 1920, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James LeRoy Wilson and Maud Lee Wilson. She grew up and attended schools in Menan and graduated from Midway High School. She also graduated from Ricks College and BYU in Provo. After Pearl Harbor was attacked, she and three friends went to Seattle and worked for Boeing for three years. She was one of the original "Rosie the Riveters." On October 18, 1945, she married Lawrence "Larry" Gilbert French in Seattle, Washington. Rose and Larry made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Rose worked as an elementary school teacher, retiring in 1982 after teaching for 36 years. Larry passed away October 15, 2003. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served wherever called, but especially enjoyed teaching Gospel Doctrine. She was very accomplished as a seamstress and enjoyed quilting, counted cross stitch, and making porcelain dolls. After retirement, she was able to travel the world visiting many of the sites that she had read about and dreamed of visiting throughout her life. She was also very involved in the Retired Educators Association of Idaho, serving as state president twice. Rose is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Hawley of Foxboro, MA; son, Gary L. (Julie) French of Plummer, ID; daughter, Kathy (Randy, deceased) Maughan of Rigby, ID; son, Greg W. (Terri) French of Idaho Falls, ID; one brother, Fred (Betty, deceased) Wilson of Perry, UT; 15 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ivan Wilson, Wes Wilson, Bob Wilson, and Galon Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 20, 2022, at the Ammon 26th Ward building, 1100 South Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a teacher or classroom of your choice or the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rose 5/4/1920 - 8/10/2022Marie French