CharlLee Fresh, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. CharlLee was born on January 3, 1950 in St. Anthony, ID, to Don and Althea Worrell. She married Terry L. Fresh in Pocatello, ID, on June 17, 1981. They had three children; Quentin, Kami and Jody. CharlLee is survived by her husband, Terry Fresh; children, Quentin (Rhonda) Fresh, Kami (Clint) Heape, and Jody (Dave) Price; siblings, Dan Worrell, Marie (Don) Fresh, Burt (Pauline) Worrell; and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Phyllis Herron. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Wilford Cemetery, St. Anthony, ID. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 CharlLee 1/3/1950 - 10/24/2019Fresh