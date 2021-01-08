Fresh Rex Fresh On January 5th, 2021 our Husband and Father, Rex M. Fresh passed from this earth, beyond the veil, to waiting friends and family. Rex passed peacefully at the Idaho State Veterans home located in Pocatello Idaho, where he received excellent care of over the past 3 1/2 years. Rex was born September 9th, 1934 in Blackfoot Idaho, to his parents Albert and Marie (Maurer) Fresh. Rex grew up and was schooled in Blackfoot where he graduated from Blackfoot High School and was then selected to serve his country for two years (1955/1956) in the US Army during the Korean War effort, after which he was honorably discharged and then returned to Blackfoot. Rex attended both ISU and BYU seeking education in engineering. During this time, he met the apple of his eye, Pauline Stott, whom was one of the daughters of his high school wood shop teacher, Ace Stott. Rex and Pauline were married in 1957 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, from that time forward they stayed at each other's side for the past 64 years. Rex and Pauline raised 5 children, Rex Curtis Fresh, Bradley Val Fresh, Andrew Don Fresh, Susie Fresh Nay, and James Patrick Fresh. The family resided and enjoyed many adventures across the country living in states from Arizona to Tennessee. Rex enjoyed many positions in the housing market as well as the aerospace industry with companies such as Boise Cascade, Thiokol and McDonell Douglas. Rex also had an entrepreneurial spirit which he indulged in several business ventures, his favorite being the Owner/Operator of "Fresh Country" a western dance club in Sunset Utah. Rex was always willing to give a dance lesson, but was most known for handing out tootsie rolls from vest pocket to his favorite patrons. Through the years Rex enjoyed many passions, such as pheasant hunting the ditch banks of Blackfoot farm land to golfing, but his true passion resided in the heart of Detroit muscle cars, of which he restored, collected, and showed but most importantly...drove. His many classic cars through the years ranged from a 1971 Chevy SS El'Camino to his favorite and most prized car; a NASCAR replica SS Monte Carlo he restored in honor of his favorite driver, ol' #3, Dale Earnhardt. This passion for cars was passed along to his sons, who also built "show quality" cars and entered them side by side with their father at local car shows, though Rex always seemed to take home the trophy. Rex (Dad) will be truly missed around the times of Christmas and Birthdays that he always made such an effort to make fun and festive. From the hidden presents behind the tree to the never failed Birthday calls complete with the two verse Happy Birthday song always including the big finish of "Happy Birthday to yooouuu....ooooooo!!!" Rex was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in the Branch Presidency, served in the Baptistry at the Idaho Falls Temple, and various other callings throughout the church. Rex is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Rex Curtis (Connie) Fresh, Bradley Val Fresh, Andrew Don (Nikki) Fresh, Susie Fresh (Derrick) Nay, and James Patrick Fresh; four siblings, Doris Thompson, LuDene Dallimore, Patricia Pack, and his older brother William Fresh; 9 Grandchildren; Cody & Carson Fresh, Skylar Fresh, Ashley Miller, Wyatt & Cheyenne Fresh, Gracie Arnold, Alex Nay, Abbey Fresh and 14 great-grandchildren. On January 8th 2021, there will be a private family gathering and celebration of life which is to be held at Hawker Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at the Groveland Cemetery with Military Honors. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Idaho State Veterans home located in Pocatello, who provided him and the family such compassionate and dignified care throughout his stay.